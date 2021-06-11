Juan Foyth: Tottenham defender makes permanent Villarreal move

Tottenham have confirmed that Villarreal have exercised their option to sign Juan Foyth on a permanent basis.

The Argentina defender moved to Spain in October 2020 immediately after signing a new deal to keep him at Spurs until 2023.

Foyth went on to make 32 appearances in total for the La Liga side last season, including appearing in their Europa League final win against Manchester United.

Initially featuring as a holding midfielder, Foyth reverted to right-back after the arrival of another former Tottenham player Etienne Capoue from Watford in December.

The 23-year-old joined Spurs in August 2017 from Estudiantes and in total on made 32 appearances, scoring once, for the Premier League side.

Foyth was involved in Argentina's recent World Cup qualifiers and is likely to be included in the Copa America squad, which is due to be announced imminently.

The news comes as Tottenham are still searching for Jose Mourinho's successor and are in advanced talks with Paulo Fonseca to become head coach after negotiations with Antonio Conte collapsed.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.