Tottenham confirm Fabio Paratici as managing director of football

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Fabio Paratici as the club's managing director of football.

The Italian recently left a similar position at Juventus after a trophy-laden 11 years where the Turin club dominated the Italian domestic league.

The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Fabio Paratici as Managing Director, Football, with effect from 1 July 2021.

Although he does not officially start until July 1, Paratici is involved in the club's managerial search and has made former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca his first choice.

As first reported by Sky in Italy, the Portuguese is expected to sign a three-year deal, but nothing has been agreed yet between the two parties.

Tottenham were in talks to appoint former Chelsea, Juventus and Italy head coach Antonio Conte after he left Inter Milan after guiding them to the Serie A title, but discussions eventually broke down.

Chairman Daniel Levy said on the club's official website: "I've known Fabio for a number of years and he brings with him a wealth of experience in scouting, youth and football operations.

"He has an outstanding track record in assembling competitive squads.

"As we all know, Juventus have been a highly successful club and he has been a major part of that. He will be a great addition to the management structure.

"I am delighted that he will be heading up the football side of the club as we look ahead to next season."

Paratici said: "I am thrilled by this fantastic opportunity and I thank the club and the chairman for the trust in me.

"Tottenham is one of the top clubs in the UK and in Europe with an ambitious long-term plan.

"I will dedicate all myself to this new venture and look forward to working with the management team to write a new and hopefully successful chapter in the club history."

Spurs have been without a manager since firing Jose Mourinho on April 19, but Paratici's arrival is expected to be followed by that of Fonseca, who was replaced as Roma boss by Mourinho.

Their paths could cross next season, after Spurs and Roma both qualified for the inaugural Conference League trophy after they finished seventh in their respective leagues.