Erik Lamela: Tottenham forward wins Premier League Goal of the Season award for Rabona against Arsenal

Erik Lamela wins Premier League Goal of the Season award for his stunning Rabona against Arsenal in March; Lamela gave Spurs the lead in the north London derby but ended up being sent off as his side lost the game 2-1; the strike was Lamela's only Premier League goal of the 2020/21 season

Saturday 5 June 2021 08:27, UK

Erik Lamela opened the scoring for Tottenham in the north London derby with this sensational Rabona against Arsenal in March

Tottenham forward Erik Lamela has won the Premier League Goal of the Season award for his spectacular Rabona in the north London derby.

Lamela, who came on as a substitute against Arsenal at the Emirates on March 14, gave Spurs the lead shortly after 30 minutes when he wrapped his left foot around the back of his right to drill the ball into the bottom corner amid a congested penalty area.

However, the derby ended in disappointment for Lamela as he was sent off late in the second half following two yellow cards and Tottenham lost the game 2-1.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League - including Lamela's stunning Rabona

The goal against Arsenal was not the first time the Argentina international had scored a Rabona for Spurs. The 29-year-old did likewise in a Europa League win over Asteras Tripolis at White Hart Lane in October 2014.

Lamela's award-winning strike was the only goal he scored in the Premier League during the 2020/21 season in 23 appearances. He found the net three more times across all competitions.

It is the second year in a row a Tottenham player has won the award after Heung-Min Son's incredible solo effort against Burnley during the 2019/20 campaign.

Lamela beat the following nominees to this season's prize: James Maddison (vs Man City, September 27), Manuel Lanzini (vs Spurs October 18), Ola Aina (vs West Brom November 2), Sebastien Haller (vs Crystal Palace December 16), Mohamed Salah (vs West Ham January 31), Bruno Fernandes (vs Everton February 6), Jesse Lingard (vs Wolves April 5), Edinson Cavani (vs Fulham May 18).

