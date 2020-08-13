Heung-Min Son wins Premier League Goal of the Season award for Burnley strike

1:00 Heung-Min Son scored a superb goal in Tottenham's 5-0 victory against Burnley back in December, which has won the Premier League Goal of the Season award Heung-Min Son scored a superb goal in Tottenham's 5-0 victory against Burnley back in December, which has won the Premier League Goal of the Season award

Heung-Min Son has won the Premier League Goal of the Season award for his spectacular solo effort against Burnley in December.

Tottenham were already 2-0 up when the South Korean picked the ball up on the edge of his own box midway through the first half and drove forwards, beating a series of challenges from Burnley defenders before scoring with a cool finish.

That goal helped Spurs on their way to a 5-0 win over the Clarets.

Manager Jose Mourinho was so impressed with the strike that he compared it to Ronaldo's moment of magic for Barcelona against Compostela at the Nou Camp, when Mourinho was working under Sir Bobby Robson.

"Even before this goal, my son calls him Son-aldo, Son-aldo Nazario - and today he was Son-aldo Nazario," said Mourinho.

"The only thing that comes to my mind is the goal where I had the honour to be seated next to Sir Bobby Robson, it was Compostela-Barcelona, 1996, and Ronaldo Nazario got the ball behind the midfield line and scored a very similar goal to Son. Amazing goal."

