Heung-Min Son wins Premier League Goal of the Season award for Burnley strike

Watch Tottenham star's sensational solo effort

Last Updated: 13/08/20 11:02am
Heung-Min Son scored a superb goal in Tottenham's 5-0 victory against Burnley back in December, which has won the Premier League Goal of the Season award
Heung-Min Son has won the Premier League Goal of the Season award for his spectacular solo effort against Burnley in December.

Tottenham were already 2-0 up when the South Korean picked the ball up on the edge of his own box midway through the first half and drove forwards, beating a series of challenges from Burnley defenders before scoring with a cool finish.

That goal helped Spurs on their way to a 5-0 win over the Clarets.

Manager Jose Mourinho was so impressed with the strike that he compared it to Ronaldo's moment of magic for Barcelona against Compostela at the Nou Camp, when Mourinho was working under Sir Bobby Robson.

Son scored his fifth goal of the season in Tottenham's 5-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League
"Even before this goal, my son calls him Son-aldo, Son-aldo Nazario - and today he was Son-aldo Nazario," said Mourinho.

"The only thing that comes to my mind is the goal where I had the honour to be seated next to Sir Bobby Robson, it was Compostela-Barcelona, 1996, and Ronaldo Nazario got the ball behind the midfield line and scored a very similar goal to Son. Amazing goal."

Take a look at the official Premier League Goal of the Season nominees...
Player, manager, goal of the season - Sky Sports verdicts

Sky Sports Football writers made their picks for Premier League manager, player, goal and moment of the season.

Who got the nod? Read their verdicts and have your say...

