Heung-Min Son wins Premier League Goal of the Season award for Burnley strike
Watch Tottenham star's sensational solo effort
Last Updated: 13/08/20 11:02am
Heung-Min Son has won the Premier League Goal of the Season award for his spectacular solo effort against Burnley in December.
Tottenham were already 2-0 up when the South Korean picked the ball up on the edge of his own box midway through the first half and drove forwards, beating a series of challenges from Burnley defenders before scoring with a cool finish.
That goal helped Spurs on their way to a 5-0 win over the Clarets.
Manager Jose Mourinho was so impressed with the strike that he compared it to Ronaldo's moment of magic for Barcelona against Compostela at the Nou Camp, when Mourinho was working under Sir Bobby Robson.
"Even before this goal, my son calls him Son-aldo, Son-aldo Nazario - and today he was Son-aldo Nazario," said Mourinho.
"The only thing that comes to my mind is the goal where I had the honour to be seated next to Sir Bobby Robson, it was Compostela-Barcelona, 1996, and Ronaldo Nazario got the ball behind the midfield line and scored a very similar goal to Son. Amazing goal."
Player, manager, goal of the season - Sky Sports verdicts
Sky Sports Football writers made their picks for Premier League manager, player, goal and moment of the season.
Who got the nod? Read their verdicts and have your say...