Solly March signs new Brighton contract until June 2024

Brighton have confirmed Solly March has signed a new contract at the club which will run until June 2024.

Having joined from non-league Lewes in 2011, the 27-year-old has made over 200 appearances since making his debut against Derby County in 2013

The versatile wing-back also made his 100th Premier League appearance in March last season and completed 10 years at the club this summer.

On the new deal, head coach Graham Potter said: "I am really pleased to see Solly (March) commit his future here, he is a pleasure to work with and it's great to see him continue to progress.



"As a local lad he is a great role model and excellent example for any young player with his commitment and hard work.



"He's a player who makes a significant impact for us at both ends of the pitch, and we are delighted he's committed his long-term future to the club."

