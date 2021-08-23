Neal Maupay: Brighton manager Graham Potter says striker could be fit for Everton clash

Neal Maupay was forced off with a shoulder injury in Brighton's 2-0 win against Watford; the French striker has scored in both of the Seagull's opening Premier League victories; manager Graham Potter also says they can't control outside noise surrounding the future of Yves Bissouma

By PA Media

Monday 23 August 2021 16:24, UK

Brighton&#39;s Neal Maupay celebrates scoring his side&#39;s first goal of the game
Image: Neal Maupay is recovering well from a shoulder injury suffered against Watford

Neal Maupay could be fit for Brighton's Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday, manager Graham Potter has said.

The Frenchman, who has scored in both of the Seagulls' games in a winning start to the season, suffered a shoulder injury against Watford last weekend.

The 25-year-old did not appear for the second half of the 2-0 victory at the Amex Stadium after landing awkwardly following a challenge with Oghenekaro Etebo.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Watford in the Premier League

"It's positive," said Potter at a press conference to preview Tuesday's Carabao Cup trip to Cardiff. "He is away from pain at the moment.

"It doesn't require surgery or anything like that, it's about seeing how he responds to contact. He seems quite fine. He has got an outside chance for the weekend.

Trending

"I said after the game we were hopeful it would be days rather than weeks and it looks like it is going to be that."

Neal Maupay celebrates with team-mate Yves Bissouma after doubling Brighton&#39;s lead (Paul Terry/CSM via ZUMA Wire)
Image: Yves Bissouma has been linked with a move away from Brighton this summer

Another player to have caught the eye for Potter's men this term is midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Also See:

The Mali international's form has sparked speculation over whether other clubs could be tempted to make a bid for him before next week's transfer deadline but Potter insists the 24-year-old is happy with Albion.

Potter said: "We are used to it. It's good. If you are getting that talk he and we are obviously doing something well.

"We're pleased for him. He's enjoying his football and he showed his qualities at the weekend. I thought he was fantastic.

"You can't control what people say on the outside but he's happy with us and we will keep working with him."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q