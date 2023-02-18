Roberto De Zerbi shown red card after Brighton defeat to Fulham, saying the level of refereeing in the Premier League is 'very bad'

Roberto De Zerbi was shown a red card in the tunnel after Brighton's defeat to Fulham, criticising the level of refereeing in the Premier League as "very bad".

The Seagulls had a frustrating afternoon against Fulham, seeing a number of chances fall their way, but they were unable to capitalise.

Brighton had goals from Solly March and Deniz Undav ruled out for offside - although they were correct decisions - with penalty appeals for Joel Veltman and Kauro Mitoma also going unchecked.

It follows a meeting with PGMOL chief Howard Webb earlier this week, after Pervis Estupinan's goal was incorrectly ruled out for offside against Crystal Palace last weekend. In one of a number of high profile errors, VAR had put the lines in the wrong place and as a result, the goal was chalked off.

De Zerbi confirmed after the game that he had received a red card from referee Darren England in the tunnel, and said he would no longer give up his time for meetings with the PGMOL.

He told Sky Sports: "I told the referee this week, we had a meeting with his boss and I lost time in my work, in my job because I think the level of refereeing in the Premier League is very bad.

"To progress, we have to be with a different attitude and the referee today wasn't in a good attitude. But it's not a problem. I didn't say any bad words, but I told him my opinion.

"I lost time to prepare my team. It was the last time I will have a meeting [with the PGMOL]."

He later added: "One time I lost time, it will never happen again. I'm not in England just let me fool around with the meeting."

When pressed on whether he thought either of the penalty calls should have been given, De Zerbi said: "I didn't see. I wouldn't like to speak about this. When I speak about the referee, I speak in terms of attitude. He was not very clear in his attitude. I don't want to explain more, but I want to explain my red card."

The Brighton boss also appeared to accuse one of Fulham's staff of using bad language towards the referee in the tunnel. It was not immediately clear if this was indeed the case or if anyone from the club also received a red card.

"I didn't tell him bad words, I heard the opponent tell him a bad word, but I was not with the bad language," he said in his post-match press conference.

"One opponent said a bad word, I won't repeat this word. The referee [was] without personality to keep the game in control."

De Zerbi is now expected to be banned from the touchline for Brighton's next match against Stoke in the FA Cup on Tuesday February 28.