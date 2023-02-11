Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton: Robert Sanchez howler costs dominant visitors win at Selhurst Park

Robert Sanchez's second-half gaffe cost Brighton a deserved win at Crystal Palace as the Seagulls' winless run against their rivals extended to a seventh match.

Brighton arrived at Selhurst Park intent on maintaining their unlikely challenge for the Champions League places, and should have left with all three points after thoroughly outplaying their hosts, with Roberto De Zerbi saying after the game: "There was only one team on the pitch."

Solly March finally gave De Zerbi's dominant side the lead midway through the second half, but their advantage only lasted six minutes before Sanchez dropped a cross under no pressure, allowing James Tomkins to head in the equaliser from close range.

The defender's goal ensured Palace avoided a fourth defeat in six Premier League matches - but Patrick Vieira's team have claimed just three points in that time and their underwhelming form means they are just seven points clear of the relegation places.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (8), Clyne (6), Tomkins (7), Guehi (6), Mitchell (6), Doucoure (6), Hughes (6), Ayew (6), Olise (6), Schlupp (6), Mateta (5).



Subs: Lokonga (5), Edouard (5), Eze (6), Ahamada (n/a).



Brighton: Sanchez (4), Veltman (7), Dunk (7), Webster (7), Estupinan (8), Gross (8), Caicedo (8), Mac Allister (7), March (8), Undav (5), Mitoma (7).



Subs: Ferguson (5), Lamptey (6).



Player of the match: Solly March

How Brighton missed chance to end wait for Palace win

Brighton probably could not have picked a better time to travel to the home of their biggest rivals and attempt to end their four-year run without a win in the fixture.

Palace have won just once in all competitions since November 6 and started the game on the back foot, with Vicente Guaita forced into two smart saves from the returning Alexis Mac Allister.

Team news Crystal Palace made two changes, with James Tomkins replacing Chris Richards for just his second Premier League start of the season, while Jean-Philippe Mateta came in for Odsonne Edouard.

Brighton made three alterations, with Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister returning to the midfield, while Adam Webster came into the defence.

Tariq Lamptey dropped to the bench for the Seagulls, while Danny Welbeck and Billy Gilmour were not in the squad.

Playing alongside the recalled Moises Caicedo and Pascal Gross in a midfield three, the Argentinian World Cup winner helped Brighton to control the encounter in impressive fashion.

But they were still goalless at half-time after Kaoru Mitoma was denied his sixth goal in nine games by Guaita, while Pervis Estupinan’s looped strike was ruled out for offside.

Palace were not entirely without threat during the opening period, with Adam Webster producing two excellent blocks to keep out Jean-Philippe Mateta.

But Brighton eventually opened the scoring in the 63rd minute when Estupinan’s brilliant right-wing cross caught Tyrick Mitchell napping, with March stealing in to volley past Guaita.

Image: Solly March opens the scoring at Selhurst Park

The Palace fans began to voice their frustration as Brighton continued to dominate, but their angst turned to glee just moments later when Tomkins pounced on Sanchez’s error.

There was only one team that looked like claiming a late winner, but Brighton were wasteful in front of goal, with Mac Allister guiding a free header wide and then volleying straight at Guaita as Palace just about held on.

De Zerbi: Best display since I arrived

De Zerbi hailed Brighton's display as their best during his five-month spell in charge, but admitted he was disappointed not to have ended their wait for a win over Palace.

"We are frustrated," said the Italian. "We are sorry to lose two points.

"There was only one team on the pitch but the reason is Brighton played a fantastic game - one of the best games with me.

"But football is like this. You can have a lot of chances to score, but with only one cross you can concede a goal."

De Zerbi also refused to criticise Sanchez, saying: "It’s not a problem. He’s a very important player for us.

"OK, he made a mistake today, but other players made mistakes when we could score."

Vieira 'really happy' with point

After watching his side get outplayed at home, Vieira admitted he was "really happy" to have seen Palace come out of the contest with a draw.

"I am satisfied with a point," said the Eagles boss. "I think the game was really challenging for us, really difficult.

"I thought Brighton were excellent today. We needed to be more organised, well-disciplined defensively not to give them space that they needed to express themselves.

"I'm really happy with the organisation that we had today and the discipline that we showed, because that allowed us to get into the game. I am really happy with the point today.

"It is important for us and the fans not to lose the derby game, but you have to recognise the quality of the team that we played against today. I can understand that their manager can be frustrated because they created a lot of chances."

Sanchez's strange day: Zero saves but 100 per cent pass completion

Image: Robert Sanchez drops the ball to allow James Tomkins to equalise for Crystal Palace

Sky Sports' Joe Shread:

It’s often said the mark of a top goalkeeper is the ability to maintain concentration even when they have little to do. In that respect, Sanchez fell way short of the mark at Selhurst Park.

The Spaniard made no saves against Palace - a demonstration of Brighton’s dominance - but handed them an undeserved point with his clanger.

Of course, a ‘keeper’s job is not just about making saves anymore, and Sanchez is a vital part of Brighton’s attacking game thanks to his skill with the ball at his feet.

Remarkably, he completed 100 per cent of his passes in south London, and his figure of 27 completed passes was more than every single Palace player.

But he failed in his primary task of keeping the ball out of the net and, in doing so, cost Brighton the three points they so clearly deserved.

Toothless Palace risk being dragged into trouble

Image: Crystal Palace celebrate Tomkins' equaliser - their only shot on target

Sky Sports' Joe Shread:

The alarm bells may not be sounding, but there should be grounds for concern about how the second half of this Premier League season is going to play out at Selhurst Park.

Vieira helped Palace make positive strides during his first campaign in charge, including introducing a style of play that was easier on the eye for the regulars in south London.

But his second campaign has seen Palace regress into a side that struggles to get anyone out of their seat, and they recorded just a quarter of possession as they were passed off the pitch by Brighton.

Vieira was right to be pleased with a point given that - with the exception of the goal that was handed to Tomkins - they failed to record a shot on target.

Palace now have just four goals in nine games across all competitions since the World Cup and only Bournemouth have a lower expected goals total than the Eagles in the Premier League this season.

Seven points separates Palace from the bottom three - but with Manchester City, Arsenal and Brighton again looming on the fixture list, it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see Vieira's toothless outfit dragged into the relegation scrap.

Crystal Palace are back at Selhurst Park next weekend when hosting Brentford on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Brighton return to the Amex to host Fulham, also on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.