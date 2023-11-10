Evan Ferguson: Brighton and Republic of Ireland striker signs new contract running until 2029

Evan Ferguson has signed a new long-term contract with Brighton which will keep him at the club until June 2029.

The highly-rated 19-year-old striker has five goals in 10 Premier League games this season, including a hat-trick in Brighton's win over Newcastle in September. The Republic of Ireland international committed his future to the south coast club earlier this week.

"Evan deserves this new contract and he has a very big future ahead of him," said Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi.



The club's technical director David Weir added: "Evan is a brilliant young talent and we are delighted for him. He's shown his ability at club and international level, after breaking into the team at the start of the year, and we are looking forward to working with him and watching his continued progress."

Ferguson joined Brighton in January 2021 from Irish side Bohemians and after making his debut in the Carabao Cup against Cardiff later that year he appeared in the Premier League for the first time in February 2022.

Image: Ferguson has scored three goals for Republic of Ireland

Since then he has proven to be a rising star of the game, scoring three times in eight international appearances for his country and becoming the first player since Wayne Rooney to score 10 Premier League goals in a calendar year as a teenager.

"At just [19], the impact Ferguson had during his breakthrough season both on Brighton's attack and opposition defences has been pronounced enough for some sharp minds in football to declare he could develop into a £100m player.

"No one involved in the Republic of Ireland international's formative years would mark that as hyperbole. Those working with Ferguson now believe we are being treated to a live showcase of a Premier League great in the making."

Read Melissa Reddy's in-depth feature on the rise of Evan Ferguson

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Brighton's final fixture before the international break comes on Sunday as they host Sheffield United in the Premier League; kick-off 2pm. Follow the game on the Sky Sports website and App, where you can also watch free highlights of the game from shortly after full-time.