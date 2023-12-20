Roberto De Zerbi exclusive: Brighton manager praises players after heavy rotation this season ahead of derby against Crystal Palace

The 2023/24 season has been a history-making campaign for Brighton. Their first foray into Europe - and their first time reaching the knockout rounds - as well as continuing to compete in the Premier League.

But the Seagulls also top the table in more obscure terms. They have already made 70 changes to their Premier League starting XIs this year - 26 more than the next highest team, Nottingham Forest - as they adapt to the 'three games a week' schedule that comes with Europa League football.

To add some more context, Brighton only made 79 starting XI changes in the entirety of last season, as well as using the most Premier League substitutes this campaign too (81).

It has not always been an approach welcomed by Seagulls fans, but De Zerbi explained why he has used such heavy rotation and, in his view, why it is working.

"I don't love changing too many players every game, but I must do it," he said ahead of Thursday's game with Crystal Palace, live on Sky Sports.

"I can't do something different, or there is a risk to lose other players. Now we have 15 players who are able to play and I think we are doing a good job because we reach the top of the table in the Europa League in a very tough group.

"We are in a good position in the table in the Premier League, especially if you think we lost six points at home playing very well, but conceding stupid goals and not scoring the right goals. But I think we are doing something important."

One position that has seen 11 changes already this season is between goalkeepers Jason Steele and Bart Verbruggen.

Neither have started more than two Premier League games in a row this term, but are the two best goalkeepers in the league for passing accuracy, highlighting their importance to De Zerbi's play.

But Brighton have also failed to keep a clean sheet in 21 league games, although interestingly, did keep four in their six Europa League fixtures.

Discussing the rotation of his goalkeepers, De Zerbi said: "I'm lucky because I have two goalkeepers who are great. I don't want to lose anyone and Brighton want to keep both inside of the plan.

"It's my responsibility and decision when one of them has to play and when the other doesn't.

"In the last transfer market, we sold [Moises] Caicedo, [Alexis] Mac Alliser and [Levi] Colwill was on loan, but he played a lot of us last year.

"We lost three important, crucial players and one part of my work is to help the young players to become better because the policy of Brighton is like this. If I accept working here, I have to manage in that direction."

The Premier League record for most changes to a starting goalkeeper in a full season is 14 by Manchester United in 2000/2001.

It is this approach to youth that has been vital as Brighton grapple with injuries to a number of key players, also adding to the need for rotation. The list for Thursday's match at Crystal Palace includes Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Solly March and Pervis Estupinan among others.

But De Zerbi is using the opportunity to blood some new talent - including 21-year-old Verbruggen. In 2023, four teenagers have also scored Premier League goals for Brighton in 2023 - Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte and Jack Hinshelwood - which is joint-most by a Premier League team in a calendar year along with Everton in 1997.

Brighton's injury list Player Injury Tariq Lamptey Thigh Adam Webster Knock Pervis Estupinan Hamstring Julio Enciso Knee Joel Veltman Knee Ansu Fati Thigh Solly March Knee

"First of all, we have eight injuries with important players and then we are playing three games per week and we are not used to playing so many games," De Zerbi explained.

"So we have to turn the problems into opportunities. We are lucky because we have a great academy and one part of our work to permit the young players to become better at playing.

"I look for personality, first of all. Then the quality to be a player in the Premier League - physically, technically, mentally, everything that important to play in Premier League. Otherwise it's tough."

De Zerbi on Arsenal loss: Gunners have to win PL this season "It was a different defeat for us because we usually play in different way, but Arsenal were stronger than us. They deserved to win, we can find a lot reasons, but it’s not our habit.



"Our behaviour is to prepare for the next game better than the last and to try to play better. But we have to recognise Arsenal are the best team in the Premier League.



"I think this season they have to win the Premier League because they brought great players in the last three transfer markets and they spent a lot of money.



"We can’t forget that we are Brighton, our history, our targets are totally different than Arsenal."

Thursday marks De Zerbi's 50th Premier League game in charge of Brighton. You would be forgiven for thinking the Italian had been in England for far longer than his 15 months, such has been his impact.

De Zerbi points to recent Europa League successes as some of his highlights, reflecting: "I am spending a lot of great moments [here]. Two of them are when we qualified for the Europa League last season against Southampton at home and the second was Thursday with Marseille at home [Brighton won 1-0 late on to reach the last-16].

"It's been a great experience working in the Premier League too. It's the best league in the world and it's an honour and a dream for me to compete against the likes of [Pep] Guardiola, [Jurgen] Klopp, [Mauricio] Pochettino, [Ange] Postecoglu, [Unai] Emery, a lot of big coaches and I have to give my best every day.

"I feel the responsibility to keep my seat [as manager] so we keep going, we keep working with the same attitude, the same passion and the same behaviour."

Image: Joao Pedro sealed a Europa League last 16 spot for Brighton with a late goal against Marseille on Thursday

Out of those 49 games, De Zerbi is unbeaten in Brighton's grudge derby against Crystal Palace, drawing one and winning another earlier this year. The Eagles too will be buoyed by their stunning 2-2 draw against Manchester City on Saturday.

"It will be one of the toughest games of the season, but we are looking forward to playing and making our fans happy," he said of the game, live on Sky Sports.

"It will be a very physical game and Crystal Palace have great players, like [Eberechi] Eze, [Michael] Olise, [Marc] Guehi, [Cheick] Doucoure. But we have to be focused on ourselves, our play, our style and the result because we are losing too many points and we have to try to react.

"Before I came here, I didn't know the importance of this game. But I am from Brescia and the derby there is against Atalanta so I can understand the fans, what they can feel in these days before the game."

It would be an early Christmas present if Brighton can win a second successive game against Crystal Palace, and with 2024 fast approaching, De Zerbi has just one New Year's wish.

"I would like to recover the injured players," he said. "Maybe not all the injuries, but 80 per cent would be important for us because if we want to reach the results, you need the quality of the players.

"So the complete squad and then to enjoy, playing with pride, with courage, with our qualities."

Until his injury list eases - and with the Europa League last 16 coming in March - De Zerbi's rotation is likely to continue. But he has already proven what can be achieved with a great coach, talented youngsters and plenty of heart.

