James Milner: Brighton midfielder hungry for 24th Premier League season at age 39 despite 'odd creaky ankle'

James Milner is preparing for his 24th consecutive season as a Premier League footballer at the age of 39.

But you get the feeling that his sense of anticipation for a new campaign may never have been as big.

A determination to make up for lost time - both for him and his team-mates - is evident in the tone of his answers during an interview in southern Spain, the location of Brighton's pre-season training camp.

Knee surgery was decided to be the best course of action after a knock in training prior to a game at Arsenal last August, however, there were complications with the operation and nerve damage was detected. A long and testing period of rehab then followed.

"We tried everything, hyperbaric chambers, hot coals, all different types of therapies - Scott Duggan the [Brighton] physio was incredible, obviously it's not an injury which is common," said Milner.

"It just takes time for the nerve to grow and it to come back. I think it was December 31 was the first time there was any sign of life at all and then from there it got better.

"We pushed it hard. Some of the things, jumping off boxes and stuff where I couldn't still fully lift my foot up, were interesting!"

How was Milner's state of mind during the injury layoff? Did he go to some dark places?

He replies after a long pause: "I wouldn't say dark, I would say frustrated times."

Milner finally returned from injury, coming on as a substitute on the last day of the season at Tottenham Hotspur.

After what happened, the chance of becoming the record Premier League appearance-maker isn't the most important thing. It's being fit and available for matches and being on hand to give advice for the young players.

He will need another 16 appearances to overtake Gareth Barry's mark of 653.

Milner says: "If it's something I get then great, but for me to be honest my focus is contributing on the field. I want to be as fit as much as I can - be on the training field around this squad of players as much as I can", he said.

Milner believes his hunger and mental drive to play at the highest level is stronger now than ever before:

"It has to be to want to keep doing it and pushing yourself," he says.

"You might be getting out of bed in a morning, and you might have the odd creaky ankle and things like this, but that drive to want to do it - and it helps with the club I am at.

"That drive has to come from within but also you want to put a marker. You want to push those guys and they can push me and hopefully I can push them as well and obviously that's so important."

Milner targets Brighton improvement

Milner will be looking to help Brighton - who start the 2025/26 campaign at home to Fulham on August 16 - improve on last season's eighth-place finish.

They came close to qualifying for European football with data suggesting the south coast club's players missed more days due to injury than any other Premier League club.

Milner said: "I think you always want to improve year on year so obviously improve on the points total, improve on that league position.

"I think the injuries did impact us. I don't think it was used once as an excuse - I don't think I have heard anyone talk about it, but if you look at the data it was a difficult season. I probably contributed a lot to that, but a lot of the other boys obviously had difficulties as well.

"It probably cost us a few positions in the league"

The former England international is expecting big things from head coach Fabian Hurzeler after his first year in the Premier League.

Milner added: "The manager [Hurzeler] has had another season under his belt so he will have taken a lot from being in the Premier League last season. I think we are in a good place at this point in pre-season."