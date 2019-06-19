Ross Embleton named Leyton Orient interim head coach

Ross Embleton will take charge of Leyton Orient on their return to the EFL

Leyton Orient have named Ross Embleton as their interim head coach ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The 38-year-old began his career at the club's Centre of Excellence as Youth Development Manager under Martin Ling before going on to work for Tottenham, Bournemouth, and Swindon.

Embleton returned to the Breyer Group Stadium in November 2017 following the appointment of Justin Edinburgh as manager, who guided the O's back into Sky Bet League Two after two seasons in the National League.

Embleton will now take over from Edinburgh, who died of a cardiac arrest on June 8.

The Club can confirm the following appointments:



🔘 Ross Embleton as Interim Head Coach

🔘 Danny Webb as Interim Assistant Coach

🔘 Jobi McAnuff as Interim Player/Coach#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) June 19, 2019

Danny Webb has been named as interim Assistant Coach to Embleton, while Orient's title-winning captain Jobi McAnuff has been named interim player/coach.

The 37-year-old, who is currently working towards his UEFA A qualification, takes up his first coaching role.

"I am incredibly proud. I'm privileged to be stepping into this opportunity to try to be able to help the club through what is going to be a very, very tough period," Embleton told the club's official website.



"No-one will ever forget Justin. He's made an impression, selfishly, on me and my family in a way that no-one I've ever met has managed to do.

"To have known someone for 18 months and to make it feel like 18 years, it is vitally important that everything we do at this Football Club, whether that is me as Interim Head Coach or new players, that Justin remains a pivotal part of that."

O's director of football Martin Ling backed Embleton to take the club forward following a difficult period following Edinburgh's death.

"It has been a period which I have never, ever faced in my football career," said Ling.

"You don't get a manual to deal with it but you deal with it the best way you can and deal with it with Justin always in your thoughts.

"I've got no hesitation that Ross can step up and do the top job. The caveat to that is that I don't want anyone being judged during this period that then can be surplus to requirements.

"If it doesn't work out then there's the opportunity for them to step back down to where they worked last year but can Ross do it? Without a shadow of a doubt."

Leyton Orient, along with the other 71 clubs in the EFL, will find out their schedule for the 2019/20 season when the fixture list is revealed on Thursday at 9am.

Click here for all the details and how to keep up to date, on Sky Sports News, skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.