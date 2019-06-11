Oldham appoint ex-Monaco boss Laurent Banide as manager

Laurent Banide had two spells in charge at Monaco

Former Monaco coach Laurent Banide has been named the new manager of Oldham Athletic.

The 51-year-old has most recently been working in the Middle East, managing clubs in Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Banide - who had two spells in charge at Monaco, in 2006-2007 and again in 2011 - will take over at Boundary Park after Pete Wild left the Sky Bet League Two club for personal reasons at the end of the season.

Former Manchester United and England player Paul Scholes had a brief spell managing Oldham last season, but he lasted only 31 days and seven matches before resigning from the role.

Oldham finished 14th in League Two last season.