Plymouth Argyle appoint Ryan Lowe as manager

Ryan Lowe will take over at Plymouth following their relegation from Sky Bet League One

Plymouth Argyle have appointed Ryan Lowe after the Sky Bet League Two manager of the season left Bury.

Lowe guided Bury to promotion last season but, with the club in severe financial difficulty, he has opted to join Plymouth, who were relegated from Sky Bet League One.

Lowe replaces Derek Adams, whose four years in charge at Home Park came to an end when he was sacked ahead of Plymouth's final game of the season.

Ryan Lowe guided Bury to promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season

"I am thrilled to have been appointed Argyle manager and to have been given this opportunity to manage a great football club," Ryan said.

"I cannot wait to get started and to meet the legendary Green Army."

Lowe's assistant at Bury, Steve Schumacher, will follow him to Plymouth, with the 2019/20 season set to get underway in just under two months time over the first weekend of August.

2:19 Plymouth Argyle were relegated on the final day of the League One season despite beating Scunthorpe United Plymouth Argyle were relegated on the final day of the League One season despite beating Scunthorpe United

The pair leave an ongoing troublesome situation at Bury, where players and staff have gone more than 12 weeks without being paid.

"Ryan was the outstanding candidate from a very strong and impressive list of top-quality managers," Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett said.

"We welcome him to Home Park, having no doubts that his footballing philosophy and attacking style is perfect for the way our supporters like to see Argyle play."