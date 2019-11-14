Leyton Orient sack head coach Carl Fletcher after 29 days in charge

Carl Fletcher spent just four weeks as Leyton Orient manager

Leyton Orient have sacked head coach Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in charge of the Sky Bet League Two club.

Ross Embleton, Danny Webb and Jobi McAnuff will take caretaker charge of the O's first team, as they did for an interim period at the beginning of the season.

Fletcher was only appointed boss on October 16 at Orient, who lost at home to non-league Maldon and Tiptree in the FA Cup first round last weekend.

The O's lost 2-1 at home to eighth tier Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup on Sunday

The 39-year-old was in the Orient dugout for five matches in total, including a 4-0 defeat at his former club Plymouth Argyle. Fletcher was watching from the Blundell Park stands for the 4-0 victory at Grimsby on October 19.

Orient chairman Nigel Travis said: "It's unfortunate for the club that we have parted company with Carl after such a short time, particularly as we are a club that tries to preserve stability.

"However, we felt this was in the best interests of all parties and we thank him for his hard work and wish him every success in the future."

1:29 Orient lost their last League Two game 1-0 away at Morecambe Orient lost their last League Two game 1-0 away at Morecambe

Fletcher previously managed Argyle between 2011 and 2013, guiding the club to League Two safety, but joined the O's from Premier League club Bournemouth where he was the loan manager.

He became Orient's first permanent boss since the tragic death of promotion-winning manager Justin Edinburgh in June.

Embleton was in temporary charge before stepping down in September, but will again take the reins in an interim role until a successor is appointed.