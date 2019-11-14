League Two team of the 2019/20 season so far

With WhoScored.com this season launching full statistical coverage of EFL League One and Two, player performance ratings across all of England's top four divisions are now available.



We asked their data analysts to run through their team of the season so far using their unique statistical ratings and the reasons behind each player's inclusion...

Goalkeeper: Alex Palmer (Plymouth) - 6.95

The sole Plymouth representative is also the only goalkeeper with an assist to his name. Palmer earns his spot between the sticks in this side with his 45 saves ranking highly in League Two. Only Tom King of Newport (eight) has kept more clean sheets than the 23-year-old (six) in the division this season.

Right-back: Perry Ng (Crewe) - 6.99

Ng has put up respectable averages of two tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game in League Two this season, but it is his ability to ghost past an opponent that has caught the eye. Indeed he has made 32 successful dribbles, more than any defender, and the sixth most of all players overall.

Centre-back: Charlie Goode (Northampton) - 7.49

Northampton's only representative, Goode's approach to defending may not be aesthetically pleasing, but it certainly does the job. The centre-back ranks first for clearances (133), headed clearances (86) and shots blocked (25) in League Two.

Centre-back: Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford) - 7.53

The second highest rated player in League Two this season, Richards-Everton partners Goode at the heart of the backline in this XI. The 28-year-old has played a key role for a Bradford side that has conceded the fourth fewest goals (15) in England's fourth tier this term, with much of that due to the fact he ranks second for interceptions (26) in the league.

Left-back: Ibou Touray (Salford City) - 7.23

Salford City are impressing in their debut season in the EFL and currently sit 11th in League two after 17 games. Essential to their solid start to life has been Touray. The Gambian defender has thrived when allowed the chance to push forward having had a direct hand in five goals this season, scoring two.

Right midfield: Courtney Senior (Colchester) - 7.14

Colchester are making a real stab at promotion and currently sit just one point outside of the play-off places in League Two. Senior has played a key role in their promotion push, having scored two and assisted two. In possession, he is difficult to stop having made 41 successful dribbles this season - only Danny Mayor (42) has completed more - while his 32 tackles ranks among the top 20 League Two players.

Central midfield: Paul Lewis (Cambridge) - 7.14

Lewis has four goals to his name in League Two this term, while an additional three assists means he has had a direct hand in 31.8 per cent of the 22 goals Cambridge have netted this term. An effective performer off the ball, too, Lewis ranks highly for tackles and interceptions combined (52).

Central midfield: Ebou Adams (Forest Green) - 7.38

League leaders Forest Green are the only team with more than one representative in this WhoScored side. Adams has worked wonders off the ball this season, with his 57 tackles and interceptions combined ranking among the top 10 players in League Two, while the 23-year-old has been fouled more times (65) than any other player.

Left midfield: Joseph Mills (Forest Green) - 7.25

Forest Green are among the lowest scorers in the division having hit the back of the net just 20 times after 16 games. In Mills, manager Mark Cooper at least has the necessary goal-getting winger required to aid their title push. The 30-year-old has had a direct hand in 45 per cent of their total league goals, netting five and assisting four.

Striker: James Hanson (Grimsby) - 7.82

Hanson is currently our best-rated player in League Two. The Grimsby striker has scored five and assisted four this season and has routinely dominated opponents aerially, as he wins a staggering 15.3 aerial duels per game. His form has seen him win five WhoScored.com Man of the Match awards - no player has earned more - as he continues to overpower defences.

Striker: Danny Rose (Mansfield) - 7.46

Like Hanson, Rose has won five WhoScored.com Man of the Match awards, having netted seven times in League Two this season; only Eoin Doyle (14) has scored more. Mansfield are the third-highest scorers in the league, with 26 goals to their name, and while their defence is shaky, the attack is thriving.