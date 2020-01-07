Ross Embleton appointed permanent Leyton Orient head coach

Ross Embleton has been named Leyton Orient head coach on a permanent basis

Leyton Orient have confirmed the appointment of Ross Embleton as the club's permanent head coach on a rolling 12-month contract.

Embleton has been given the job on a permanent basis, after two spells as interim head coach this season.

The 38-year-old has won seven and drawn eight of his 26 matches during his tenure.

He was originally handed the O's job temporarily, following the tragic passing of manager Justin Edinburgh in June, and once again in November after Carl Fletcher was sacked just 29 days into the role.

Chairman Nigel Travis said: "For a number of reasons it has been a difficult season and therefore the board, alongside Martin Ling, have been very deliberate in the search for the Club's new Head Coach and we are pleased to appoint Ross Embleton to that role.

"The Club have held ongoing discussions with Ross over recent weeks relating to improving on-field results, the development of the first-team squad and Ross' own desire to take up the role.

"We are confident that Ross is the right person to lead the O's forward, his ability to lead the players, and his coaching staff, is superb and he provides stability, which is essential, given the events of the season.

"Ross will be encouraged to reinforce the first-team through the January transfer window, which began with the signing of Lawrence Vigouroux and the extension of George Marsh's loan."