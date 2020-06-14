Jobi McAnuff finding positives from Black Lives Matter protests

1:20 Jobi McAnuff feels it is important to focus on the positive changes happening due to the Black Lives Matter protests Jobi McAnuff feels it is important to focus on the positive changes happening due to the Black Lives Matter protests

Jobi McAnuff hopes the world can learn from the Black Lives Matter protests and bring positive change to society.

Peaceful anti-racism demonstrations continue across the globe following the death of George Floyd - killed after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds in Minneapolis on May 25.

The removal of controversial statues, plus encouraging discussions around ethnic inequality and systematic racism have stemmed from the Black Lives Matter movement, and Leyton Orient player coach McAnuff hopes they can be "meaningful" to spark real change rather than a temporary trend.

"First and foremost, the immediate aftermath of the incident - a truly, shocking and horrific incident that we all witnessed - it had a negative impact on my mental well-being, as it did on people around the world," he told Sky Sports News.

"I had a lot of negative thoughts and a lot of difficult discussions, which for me, if anything, is a positive to come out of this: that these discussions are taking place.

"Hopefully now we can tackle the big issues and focus on them. I do feel positive about the discussions that have taken place, a lot more voices and people don't seem to fear speaking up.

"There's also been a huge amount of support from people who may have been reluctant to speak up before. That gives me optimism. I like to look on the positive side of things, and hopefully these are the first real major steps."

The Sky Bet League Two midfielder, who played for Reading, Watford, Crystal Palace, Cardiff and West Ham added he has several former black team mates who have done their coaching badges but cannot even get a response to job applications.

He also pointed out when black coaches and managers are handed opportunities within football, they are usually lesser than those given to their white counterparts, using Sol Campbell at Macclesfield as an example.

"I've got plenty of people I know who have gone through the right channels, got their coaching experience, had good playing careers and they're not even getting responses," he added. "They can't even get in the room to pitch their ideas.

"There are limited opportunities for black managers, and when they do get an opportunity, is it a fair crack of the whip? Look at Sol Campbell, who had to start at Macclesfield at the bottom of League Two in big financial trouble.

"He pulled off a miracle at that club. Trust me. It's almost as if you're swimming against the tide with some of the opportunities that you are given That's really something we need to look at.

"With better conversations [about racism] and greater awareness around it, people can be afforded better opportunities. I'm never a fan of just giving someone a job to tick a box because that is counter-productive.

"But ultimately, there must be more opportunities [for black managers and coaches]."