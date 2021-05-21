Leyton Orient appoint Kenny Jackett as new manager

Leyton Orient have confirmed the appointment of Kenny Jackett as their new manager on a one-year rolling contract.

The 59-year-old takes over from interim boss Jobi McAnuff who had been in charge since Ross Embleton's departure at the end of February.

A promotion winner with three clubs, Jackett's managerial career began at Watford in 1996, at the club where he made over 330 appearances during his playing career.

Promotions followed at his next three clubs, guiding Swansea City from League Two in 2004/05, before then taking Millwall up to the Championship via Wembley in 2009/10.

In his next role, Jackett steered Wolves to a League One title, setting a divisional record of 103 points, and picking up the Manager of the Year award in the process.

A short spell at Rotherham United was followed by four years at Portsmouth, where Jackett picked up the Football League Trophy for the second time in his career, departing with a win rate of over 50 per cent.

Image: Jobi McAnuff had been in temporary charge of Leyton Orient's final 16 games of the season

On his appointment, Jackett said: "I see Leyton Orient as a club full of potential. That's the attraction. My own personal ambition is to take us to the next level."

"We really want to hit the ground running, unite the Club and be successful in the coming season. Squad planning is vital. The summer is such an important time."

Orient director of football Martin Ling added: "From my first meeting with Kenny, he showed me an unbelievable knowledge of the club, its current squad and of League Two in general.

"But the most important thing of all from that first meeting was his eagerness for the job and the project going forward.

"This continued throughout the next two stages of the interview process and he became the number one candidate.

"Kenny brings with him massive experience, know-how and contacts throughout football and it's good to know we have the perfect captain to steer our ship."