League Two Team of the Month 2020/21

Now that the dust has settled on the 2020/21 League Two season, WhoScored.com run through their best XI of the campaign.

Goalkeeper: Vaclav Hladky (Salford) - 6.86 rating

Salford conceded fewer goals (34) than any other team in League Two this season and while their fine defensive resolve was not enough to earn a play-off finish, it at least means they have two players make the best XI. Hladky occupies the spot between the sticks having yielded a better save success rate (77.2 per cent) than any other goalkeeper, while 22 clean sheets was also the most.

Right-back: Anthony O'Connor (Bradford) - 7.14 rating

Bradford endured a difficult campaign, finishing 15th in League Two. That said, they at least have two players in the League Two best XI for 2020/21, with Anthony O'Connor featuring at right-back. Only two players won more WhoScored.com man-of-the-match awards than O'Connor (seven) this season.

Centre-back: Paudie O'Connor (Bradford) - 7.21 rating

Paudie O'Connor is the second Bradford defender in the best XI. The 23-year-old was proactive at the heart of the Bantams backline, making the fourth most clearances (237) in the division. O' Connor also ranked highly for interceptions (77).

Centre-back: Mickey Demetriou (Newport) - 7.17 rating

A towering presence at both ends of the pitch, Demetriou won more aerial duels (315) than any other defender, while only three players scored more headed goals than the Newport centre-back (three) and he'll look to continue this aerial dominance for the play-offs.

Left-back: Ibou Touray (Salford) - 7.02 rating

As Salford conceded fewer goals than any other side, Touray was key to that defensive resolve, making a commendable 129 tackles and interceptions combined. The 26-year-old also pressed forward well, ranking third for key passes of defenders (48) and registering five assists.

Right midfield: George Thomson (Harrogate) - 7.11 rating

Harrogate enjoyed a solid debut campaign in the Football League, staving off relegation, that in itself a huge feat. Midfielder Thomson was key in beating the drop with his 10 assists the second-best return in League Two. Those 10 assists came from 135 key passes, more than any other player.

Central midfield: Callum Guy (Carlisle) - 7.30 rating

Only Thomson made more key passes than Carlisle's Guy (94) in the 2020/21 League Two campaign. Guy registered more assists (14) than any other player, and was exceptional off the ball, too, as he made more tackles and interceptions combined (215) to secure his place in this side.

Central midfield: Tom Conlon (Port Vale) - 7.24 rating

Conlon had a direct hand in 18 of the 57 goals Port Vale scored this season (31.6 per cent) as he chipped in with 10 goals and eight assists. Had his team-mates sporting their shooting boots, Conlon would have had more assists to his name having created the 10th most goalscoring chances (68) in League Two.

Left midfield: Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge) - 7.16 rating

Cambridge may not have gone up as champions, but they have Hoolahan to thank for a superb promotion campaign. 'Wessi' scored seven and laid on an additional nine assists for his U's team-mates, ranking fourth for key passes (79). What's more, Hoolahan created more clear-cut goalscoring chances (18) than any other player.

Striker: James Vaughan (Tranmere) - 7.46 rating

With a rating of 7.46, James Vaughan is the WhoScored.com League Two player of the season. The 32-year-old may have made just 26 starts, but his absence was felt for Tranmere, whose win ratio dropped from 57.7 per cent to 25 per cent when he did not feature from the off. In all, Vaughan scored 18 times and provided three assists to help secure the award.

Striker: Jamille Matt (Forest Green) - 7.07 rating

Joining Vaughan on the frontline is Forest Green striker Matt. The 31-year-old played a key role in securing a play-off spot as he scored 17 of their 59 league goals this term (28.8 per cent). No player scored more headed goals than Matt (five) in League Two this season.