Eddie Howe praises Bournemouth's clinical edge against Leicester

Eddie Howe has praised how clinical his side were in front of goal in Bournemouth's 4-2 win over Leicester.

Two goals from Ryan Fraser, a Josh King penalty and a late strike from right-back Adam Smith ensured Bournemouth secured a convincing victory over Claude Puel's side.

Three of Bournemouth's goals arrived in the first half which is only the second time in a Premier League game they have achieved the feat. And speaking after the match, Howe was delighted with how his side converted four of their five shots on target into goals.

Howe's side are now fifth in the Premier League

"Leicester are a very good team and you could see that in stages of the game but we were clinical when the chances came," he told Sky Sports.

"We were very effective in front of goal and bar the last part of the game I'm very happy.

"It's a good day for us. We go away with a very good result but also knowing that we still have got work to do and things to improve. That's a very healthy position to be in."

Bournemouth's victory moves them fifth in the Premier League table and Howe hopes his side can carry the momentum from the impressive display into their potentially tricky clash against Burnley next weekend.

He added: "I thought we scored some really good goals today. It was very even [in the first half]. We had two good teams. It was a very open, quick game with plenty of transitions and counter-attacks from both teams. Thankfully for that first period we defended well and when we got our chances we took them.

"Today we knew it was a really important game. It's very easy to have a good start and then not back that up but today was a big game especially with the games to come.

"We now go to Burnley and we know how tough that is going to be so we're in good shape and very positive."