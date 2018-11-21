Eddie Howe takes Sky Sports behind the scenes at Bournemouth's training ground

Eddie Howe gave Sky Sports a unique behind-the-scenes tour of Bournemouth's training ground.

The Bournemouth boss has led his side to sixth place in the Premier League this season after an impressive start, and he gave SSN's Mark McAdam an access-all-areas look at their training centre, which is beside the club's Vitality Stadium.

Howe reveals why he rarely goes into the dressing room at the training ground, just how important time-keeping is in that environment, and what Bournemouth need to do to return to form after two disappointing defeats against Manchester United and Newcastle.

