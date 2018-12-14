Bournemouth's Callum Wilson in contention for Wolves, says Eddie Howe

0:50 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says Callum Wilson could make his return from injury against Wolves on Saturday Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says Callum Wilson could make his return from injury against Wolves on Saturday

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says Callum Wilson has "recovered well" from a hamstring strain and is in contention to face Wolves on Saturday.

The striker, who has scored eight goals for the Cherries this season, missed their 4-0 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday.

While Wilson is set to return, Dan Gosling will be out until the new year after undergoing an operation on a knee problem, which occurred before their game against Manchester City.

"Dan Gosling has had an operation on a knee problem, we don't think it's a serious problem and shouldn't keep him out for too long. He'll probably be out until the new year," said Howe.

"Callum has recovered well from his slight hamstring strain so he will hopefully be OK."

Asked about what difference Wilson makes to the team, Howe replied: "A huge difference. You need your best players fit and available and Callum has had an excellent season to this point.

"Physically I think he's been very good this season, this the first problem that he's had and he didn't feel it in the game, it was one of those injures you feel after the match.

Dan Gosling is recovering from a knee operation

"But we have to be careful with hamstring problems, we know historically with other players we don't want to push them too early so we'll have to wait and see."

Howe is keen for his side to bounce back from the Liverpool defeat against Wolves, who have won their last two games against Huddersfield and Chelsea, as they embark on a busy fixture list over the Christmas period.

"We want to get out there and put the Liverpool game to bed," added Howe.

2:47 Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

"Wolves have done well and have carried their form and playing style forward from the Championship.

"The Christmas period is a really important time for us. We know we can build some real momentum, and these periods can often define seasons."

Enjoy all of the Festive Football fixtures by getting Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 a month.