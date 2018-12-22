Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe brushes-off reports he could succeed Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has brushed off the "credibility" of reports he is in line to succeed Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham if the Argentine takes the Manchester United job.

In the wake of Jose Mourinho's sacking, Pochettino has been widely speculated as the favourite to take the helm at Old Trafford next summer, leading to subsequent speculation on who could succeed him in north London.

Howe, whose Bournemouth team have had a good start to the season and sit 11th in the table, insists it would be disrespectful to discuss the subject and has not paid the report a second thought.

1:12 Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth did his best to ask Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino about speculation linking him with the Manchester United manager's job. Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth did his best to ask Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino about speculation linking him with the Manchester United manager's job.

"Tottenham have an outstanding manager who is doing an unbelievable job. I'm not going to comment on a club that have a manager - it is disrespectful," he said.

"I do not pay it any attention whatsoever. I do not give it any credibility. I do not waste my time seeking it, looking at it or thinking about it. It has got absolutely no relevance to me.

"I always manage like I'm going to be here for the next 100 years. In my long-term thinking, I am always thinking what is best for the club in every decision that I make.

0:45 Eddie Howe has revealed his admiration for 'outstanding' Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino Eddie Howe has revealed his admiration for 'outstanding' Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

"It is absolutely foolish of me to think of anything other than this club. I am absolutely committed 100 per cent to every minute here. I am working as hard as I can for AFC Bournemouth."

Howe's Bournemouth side host Brighton on Saturday and could move seventh with what would be their eighth victory of the campaign.