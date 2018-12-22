David Brooks praised by Eddie Howe after Bournemouth beat Brighton

1:15 Eddie Howe singled out David Brooks for special praise after scoring twice in Bournemouth's win over Brighton. Eddie Howe singled out David Brooks for special praise after scoring twice in Bournemouth's win over Brighton.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe heaped praise on David Brooks after the midfielder's double in the 2-0 home victory over Brighton.

The former Sheffield United player gave the hosts the lead when he drove through the heart of the visitors' defence before unleashing a low shot past Albion 'keeper Mat Ryan and his second-half header then secured all three points as the Cherries claimed just their second win in their last eight Premier League matches..

Howe described the first goal as "sublime" and said the 21-year-old, who has scored five league goals in 16 appearances this season, can "do a little bit of everything".

"It has typified his introduction to the club," Howe told Sky Sports. "He has played ever so well for us, he has got a creative flair, non-stop energy and he took his goals really well today.

"He is a player that can do a little bit of everything, he is very good offensively, is creative, turns well with the ball and is very intelligent.

"His first goal was sublime and his second was very clever because he was running at an angle and just directed it backwards behind him which was really impressive."

Asmir Begovic kept his fifth clean sheet for Bournemouth this season against Brighton

Howe was equally indebted to goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who made two brilliant first-half saves from Yves Bissouma and Lewis Dunk to stop the visitors from scoring.

"The goalkeeper was really important for us today," he added. "It was a bit of a nervy start to the game, probably as you would expect with the run we have been on and being so desperate for a result.

"He really played his part, stood up and made some great saves and that allowed us to grow into the game."