Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels to miss start of next season after operation

Charlie Daniels underwent surgery immediately after sustaining a knee injury last week and will miss the start of next season, Bournemouth have confirmed.

The 32-year-old defender injured his left knee during a training session and required surgery to stabilise his patella.

Daniels has made 24 appearances for the Cherries this season, but will need the summer and start of the new season to recover.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, speaking ahead of Saturday's defeat to Burnley, said: "Charlie has picked up a really bad looking injury regarding his kneecap.

With you every step of the way throughout your recovery, Charlie! ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/sZM2DQlMnp — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) April 9, 2019

"He has had an operation and will be out for some time."

The club tweeted: "With you every step of the way throughout your recovery, Charlie!"