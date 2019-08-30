Artur Boruc: Eddie Howe to seek explanation from ex-Celtic goalkeeper after Ibrox visit

Artur Boruc played in Scotland for Celtic from 2005-2010

Eddie Howe says he will hold talks with Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc after the ex-Celtic player was pictured among the away fans for Rangers’ Europa League meeting with Legia Warsaw.

The 39-year-old was spotted holding a megaphone in the crowd at Ibrox on Thursday as Rangers beat the Polish side - who he played for from 1999 to 2005 - 1-0 to reach the group stage.

Howe has admitted the attendance of the Hoops hero at the game was unsanctioned as the Cherries prepare to face Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

"I only knew about it very late last night," Howe said. "So it's not really ideal, I'm sure from my perspective and everybody's perspective finding out about it like that.

"It's something I will speak to Artur about today.

"I don't know too much about the details of it. I just knew he was there, it's something I'll be discussing with Artur today.

Play was stopped during the second half of the play-off second leg tie in Glasgow after away fans set off flares, leading to six minutes of added time being added on - during which Alfredo Morelos scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

The incident came after Legia supporters had unveiled a giant banner of Pope John Paul II ahead of kick-off.

