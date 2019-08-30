Rangers vs Celtic: Aiden McGeady says nothing compares to Old Firm rivalry

Aiden McGeady and Rangers' Steve Davis

Former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady believes nothing compares to the Old Firm rivalry as the sides prepare to meet for the first time this season on Sunday.

Rangers host Neil Lennon's side this weekend, live on Sky Sports, with both teams leading the way in the Scottish Premiership after winning all three of their opening domestic fixtures.

McGeady won four Scottish titles and two Scottish Cups during his time at Parkhead and tasted glory and despair in many memorable Old Firm fixtures before leaving for Spartak Moscow in 2010.

The 33-year-old sampled intense Moscow derbies and came up against Liverpool after moving to Everton but he insists that nothing beats the atmosphere on display when the Glasgow rivals meet.

"In my opinion, it is the biggest [derby]," he told Sky Sports News. "I think a lot of people down in England don't quite realise how big it is but it is not just a club rivalry, there is a lot more that goes with it.

"For me it is the biggest and most intense atmosphere that I've ever played in."

He added: "I played in a couple of Merseyside derbies and if you are in that environment people seem to think that is the biggest and most intense, but I used to find it odd because you could have families where the dad supports Liverpool and the son supports Everton.

"At Rangers and Celtic you don't get that. It is one or the other and you are brought up basically to dislike the other team and totally support who you support and who you are brought up to watch.

Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard

"In my opinion, Celtic vs Rangers is separate from the rest. There are a lot of derbies I've not played in but I've played in a few and nothing quite comes close to it."

Both sides secured passage to the Europa League group stages with wins on Thursday evening.

Celtic suffered disappointment in their bid to qualify for the Champions League group stages, while they also lost Kieran Tierney to Arsenal this summer, but McGeady says form counts for little in these games, especially in the opening derby of the campaign.

"The first Old Firm game every season is always massive," he said. "This year has an added intensity because Rangers have started the season quite well. Celtic have also started well in the league but the closer it gets to nine-in-a-row, Rangers seem to have strengthened.

"Celtic have strengthened as well but have obviously lost one of the most important players in the team, so I think it is an interesting one for everyone."

