Greg Taylor: Celtic and Sunderland interested, says Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio

Kilmarnock full-back Greg Taylor has been the subject of interest from both Celtic and Sunderland

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio has confirmed Celtic and Sunderland are interested in signing Greg Taylor - but neither side has so far made acceptable bids for the left-back.

Sunderland have reportedly failed with a £750,000 bid for the 21-year-old, with Killie owner Billy Bowie holding out for £3m.

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Neil Lennon has also been keeping tabs on the one-cap Scotland international as he eyes up a replacement for Kieran Tierney.

Rumours suggest a £2m offer, with out-of-favour Celtic defender Jack Hendry thrown in as a make-weight, has also been rejected.

And when asked what would be a fair value for the player, Alessio said: "This task is not mine, it's the club's.

1:33 Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson outlines who some of Celtic's transfer targets are ahead of Deadline Day for Scottish clubs on September 2 Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson outlines who some of Celtic's transfer targets are ahead of Deadline Day for Scottish clubs on September 2

"But it has to be the right thing for the club. I hope Greg can stay with us but I understand the situation. This deal is between the club and the other clubs.

"Every day I read about Celtic and Sunderland. But it's only conversations. It's normal in this period of the market. It's difficult because I've already said we want to keep our best players.

"I think right now I need to clarify the situation. There have been some conversations about Greg but at the moment, it's only conversations. I don't think there has been a right offer for him.

"Is it inevitable that he will leave before the deadline? I hope not. He's important for us and the team.

"But I understand the situation. If the club receives the right offer, we can lose him."

Taylor currently has a hamstring strain which could see him miss Saturday's clash with St Johnstone but Alessio does not expect his mind to wander if he is called upon.

He said: "At the moment, it's difficult because the players can see an opportunity to change and improve their career.

"But at the same time, my focus is my team and the game on Saturday.

"Greg only trained today but I don't know if he will play as he has a little hamstring injury so at this moment I think we'll be without him.

"I spoke with him about his injury. The guy is normal at the moment. It's only rumours and of course Celtic is a top club for him and a good opportunity for him.

"But at the same time he is a Kilmarnock player and for this reason, he must think about Kilmarnock."