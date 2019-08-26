Celtic boss Neil Lennon wants 'two or three' new signings

Neil Lennon is hopeful Celtic can sign “two or three” new players before the Scottish transfer window closes on September 2.

Celtic have already signed Christopher Jullien, Boli Bolingoli, Hatem Abd Elhamed, Jonathan Afolabi and Luca Connell this summer, while Fraser Forster has joined on loan from Southampton.

Celtic fly to Stockholm this week ahead of their Europa League qualifying play-off first leg against AIK on Thursday.

Lennon would like any signings to fly out with the team to give them time to integrate into the squad ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby against Rangers, live on Sky Sports Football.

"We need players in two or three positions. Hopefully we can get some quality bodies in on Monday or Tuesday," Lennon said, speaking after Sunday's 3-1 win over Hearts.

"If we do, I would like to take them to Sweden with us to integrate them with the group if they have an opportunity to play next weekend."

Celtic sit top of the Scottish Premiership table with nine points from three games, just ahead of Rangers on goal difference.

Lennon has been happy with Celtic's start to the season, aside from their 4-3 loss to CFR Cluj-Napoca at Celtic Park that saw them dumped out of the Champions League in the third qualifying round.

"It's been a great start to the season and we did score three goals in the one game we lost," Lennon said.

"It was a head-scratcher, but we can't dwell on it. We need to make sure we proceed with the way we are going and take that level of performance into Thursday.

"If we get into the group stage, then the whole season opens up for us again.

"This [Hearts] game was outstanding in the circumstances. It was as good a performance as I've had. We had good control in the first half, scored a great goal. Then we scored two outstanding goals in the second half."