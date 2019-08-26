Vakoun Bayo grateful to Neil Lennon following double on first Celtic start

Vakoun Bayo embraces manager Neil Lennon during Sunday's 3-1 win over Hearts

Vakoun Bayo thanked manager Neil Lennon for his support after scoring twice on his long-awaited first Celtic start.

The 22-year-old January signing suffered a hamstring injury not long after Lennon took over in late February and experienced a recurrence during pre-season.

The Ivory Coast international had only made three late substitute appearances before being handed his full debut in Sunday's visit of Hearts and he repaid Lennon's faith by playing a key role in a 3-1 victory.

Bayo, who arrived from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda, said: "I should have scored three and the manager told me that as well!

"He's been great with me since I arrived and he speaks to me and encourages me all the time.

"I have benefited by the encouragement and it has paid off with me scoring."

Bayo was on hand to attack two crosses either side of Callum McGregor's brilliant strike and the forward claimed a double despite Hearts manager Craig Levein arguing both were own goals.

He later headed against the post before going off with cramp and getting a hug from Lennon on the sidelines.

"It's a great club and the fans are incredible," Bayo added.

"This was my first chance at starting and there were lots of people watching so I was amazed by that.

"It's just part of football and the fans make it. The fans were happy and they understand I have been waiting for this.

"When I arrived I was really happy and then I suffered the injuries but the manager has been happy with me and the progress I was making but I had to be patient with it."