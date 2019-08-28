Mark Warburton tipping Rangers for three points against Celtic

1:25 Mark Warburton thinks his old team Rangers could have the edge in the Glasgow derby this weekend. Mark Warburton thinks his old team Rangers could have the edge in the Glasgow derby this weekend.

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton thinks Steven Gerrard's squad may have the edge going into the derby with Celtic on Sunday.

A mouth-watering Old Firm showdown is in prospect, with both teams having won their first three Scottish Premiership games of the season.

Celtic finished nine points clear of Rangers last term but Warburton thinks it may be a different story this time.

Asked by Sky Sports how he thinks Gerrard is doing, Warburton replied: "He has done a great job.

"I am delighted to see they are spending money, which they had to do to close the gap on Celtic.

"I believe this year is Rangers' year. I think last year was maybe a bit too early and this year is Rangers' time.

"They spent wisely, the squad is stronger, and I really believe this is Rangers' title.

"You are going to have two very talented teams come together on a great stage and you will be keen to put your marker down first.

"I believe Rangers are in a really strong position.

"I think they are solid, they look strong - they have added key players - the likes of Conor Goldson have really matured in a Rangers jersey.

"I think Rangers come out on top.

"There will be ups and downs in the season but I think this is Rangers' year."

Warburton had his successes and setbacks when he managed Rangers in derby games but thoroughly enjoyed his participation in the historic rivalry.

"It is a huge fixture, a fantastic fixture, and a privilege to be involved in one of those games," he said.

Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton is now in charge of Championship club QPR

"The level of passion is unlike anything I have seen down south.

"There are fanatical supporters down south, of course, but up there it is so intense - and it really is a pleasure and a privilege to be involved - a memorable game to be involved in."

