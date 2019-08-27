Rangers vs Celtic: Bobby Madden appointed as referee for Old Firm clash
Bobby Madden has been appointed to referee the first Old Firm clash of the season between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.
The Scottish FA has confirmed that Madden will take charge of the meeting, which both sides go into with perfect records after three rounds of the Scottish Premiership season.
Madden was in charge of the third Old Firm game last term which saw Celtic ultimately prevail 2-1 in an action-packed encounter at Parkhead.
Alfredo Morelos was sent off following a clash with Scott Brown, while Andy Halliday was shown a red card after the final whistle when he confronted the Celtic captain following his celebrations in front of the away fans.
Willie Collum has been named as the fourth official for the match, which is live on Sky Sports.
Both sides will be hoping to go into the game on the back of securing qualification for the Europa League group stages.
Steven Gerrard's side host Legia Warsaw at Ibrox on Thursday in the second leg of their tie after a goalless draw in Poland last week.
Neil Lennon takes his Celtic team to Stockholm leading AIK 2-0 from the first leg.
