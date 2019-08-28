Ryan Kent wants Rangers return but keeping options open

Ryan Kent was voted the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year at Rangers last season

Ryan Kent is keeping his options open, despite having his heart set on a return to Rangers, Sky Sports News understands.

The 22-year-old is keen to leave Liverpool before the close of the European transfer window and has also attracted interest from clubs in France and Belgium.

Sky Sports News revealed in March that Rangers were facing a battle to sign the winger on a permanent deal following a successful season-long loan spell at Ibrox.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in July that it is Liverpool's preference to sell Kent and Sky Sports News understands the Reds value him at around £7m.

Kent spent pre-season with Liverpool but has not featured for them this season

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants to bring Kent back to the club and following the 1-0 victory over St Mirren on Sunday he insisted he was not giving up on a deal.

Kent made 27 league appearances last season, scoring six goals and providing four assist as Rangers finished in second place.

Why Rangers want Kent back?

Gerrard spoke very fondly of Kent during last season and throughout the summer as he tried to lure the winger back to Ibrox following a stellar campaign last time around.

Kent's pace and trickery down the left proved hugely effective in the big games last year, as shown in Rangers' 1-0 win over Celtic in December in which he provided the assist for Ryan Jack.

Ibrox can be an intimidating environment for a young winger, but Gerrard and Rangers fans took to Kent because of his fearlessness, his determination to beat his man and drive at defences, as well as his willingness to press opponents and chase back when an attack broke down.

Gerrard tweaked his formation as the season wore on and Kent found himself occupying a more narrow position behind the striker but that did not diminish his output, scoring and putting in an outstanding performance for 10-man Rangers as they narrowly lost 2-1 to Celtic at Parkhead in March.

He also now has experience in the Europa League, impressing home and away in some memorable European evenings as Gerrard's side just missed out on qualifying from the group stages last term. That experience would prove invaluable if he were to return and Rangers successfully navigated their way past Legia Warsaw in their final second-leg qualifier on Thursday.

