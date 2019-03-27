Rangers face battle to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has impressed while on loan at Rangers

Rangers are facing a battle to sign Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent on a permanent deal, according to Sky sources.

The 22-year-old has impressed at Ibrox since joining on a season-long loan from Liverpool in the summer, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 21 Scottish Premiership matches.

Sky sources understand Rangers are unlikely to secure Kent on another loan deal, with Liverpool's preferable option to sell.

Kent, who signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool in August 2017, is valued at around £7m.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants to keep Kent at Ibrox

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to keep the former England U20 international, who is attracting interest from clubs in England.

Kent is a graduate from Liverpool's academy and has previously spent time on loan at Bundesliga side Freiburg as well as Bristol City, Coventry and Barnsley.