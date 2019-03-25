Gary McAllister attack investigated by police

Police are investigating an attack on Gary McAllister in the early hours of Sunday morning in Leeds.

McAllister, assistant manager of Rangers, was hospitalised after being punched in the face outside a bar, with reports claiming he needed at least 10 stitches.

Rangers did not train on Monday, so the former Liverpool, Leeds, Coventry and Leicester midfielder was not expected at work.

McAllister is Rangers' assistant manager

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "We are investigating an assault that occurred in Call Lane in Leeds city centre at about 4am yesterday.

"The initial report was that a man, aged in his fifties, was stood outside a bar when a man approached him and punched him in the face causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

"We are currently arranging to speak to the victim to take fuller details of the incident and will be progressing the investigation to identify the person responsible."