Neil Lennon claims Celtic's 10 point lead over Rangers is 'psychologically huge'

Neil Lennon claims Celtic's lead at the top of the table is gap is significant

Neil Lennon claims Celtic have a huge psychological advantage over rivals Rangers, who trail the Hoops by 10 points at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Last weekend's late win at Dundee saw Celtic take another step closer towards their eighth straight title and an incredible 'treble-treble'.

Lennon - who kicked off that run with three championship triumphs before passing over the reins to Ronny Deila - is determined to finish off this season's job after returning to Parkhead to take over from the departed Brendan Rodgers.

And he believes the champions will only grow in strength as his injured stars return to duty while he gets a better feel of the squad he inherited.

Lennon is taking nothing for granted despite being 10 points clear

Celtic return to action against Rangers a week on Sunday following the international break, and Lennon believes the 10-point lead is a psychological advantage over their arch-rivals.

The Northern Irishman told the Celtic View: "Psychologically, going into the international break with this sort of lead is huge.

"A team is the sum of all parts. I needed my goalkeeper on Sunday to make a brilliant save just before half-time.

"We're keeping clean sheets although, at times, we're struggling to break teams down, but we've also got the likes of Callum McGregor coming back in and that makes us better.

Callum McGregor is back for Celtic following a calf injury

"The forward lads are also trying to do what they can up there, but when teams are sitting with 10 behind the ball, that makes things very difficult for us.

"But again, this team keeps going, and we ultimately got what we deserved. Other teams would have drawn that and would have gone away happy with that, but this team just doesn't do that.

5:10 Highlights from the Scottish Premiership as Celtic travelled to Dundee. Highlights from the Scottish Premiership as Celtic travelled to Dundee.

"The gap is significant, but we take nothing for granted. The gap between first and second is now bigger than second and third, which again is significant for us. I'm looking forward to taking stock, getting more accustomed to the players, and them getting more accustomed to me in the next couple of weeks.

"We can now assess things, and get some bodies back. We're stretched a bit at the minute, and it'll be nice to get some more bodies back in.

"We're lacking a bit of creativity at times, and I think those players coming back in will be good for that."