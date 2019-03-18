Neil Lennon at Celtic 'feels right', says James Forrest

Neil Lennon's Celtic have a commanding lead at the top of the Premiership

James Forrest admits it feels like Neil Lennon has never been away after a dramatic 1-0 win at Dundee on Sunday took Celtic 10 points clear at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

It was an afternoon of frustration for the visitors but in the fifth of six added minutes Odsonne Edouard converted Forrest's cut-back for the dramatic winner which sparked wild celebrations on and off the pitch.

Former Hoops captain and manager Lennon, who was placed in charge until the end of the season after Brendan Rodgers suddenly left for Leicester last month, has recorded three wins and draw since returning.

Odsonne Edouard's scored deep into added time at Dens Park

Before Forrest left for international duty with Scotland, who face Kazakhstan and San Marino away in upcoming 2020 European Championship qualifiers, he revealed the seamless transition at the club.

"It was massive that he came in," said the 27-year-old winger, who was given his debut in 2010 by Lennon in his first spell in the Celtic dugout.

5:10 Highlights from the Scottish Premiership as Celtic travelled to Dundee. Highlights from the Scottish Premiership as Celtic travelled to Dundee.

"He's done really well and all the boys have bought into it straight away. He's been in a couple of weeks now and it feels as though he's never been away. It just feels right him being at Celtic.

"He's been a massive character at Celtic and done loads for the fans, so I think the club acted really quickly in getting him and it's worked out well.

"We want to push on now and make sure that stays. "You saw in the last minute that everyone is buzzing and there's a real togetherness in the squad and that's definitely not changed. That's a big boost."