Oliver Burke wants to kickstart Scotland career after impressing at Celtic

Oliver Burke credits his January loan move to Celtic with reigniting his international career after earning his first Scotland call-up in two years.

The 21-year-old found himself out of favour at parent club West Brom but has been included in Alex McLeish's squad for this month's clashes with Kazakhstan and San Marino, which will both be shown live on Sky Sports.

And Burke hopes to make up for lost time by motoring straight into McLeish's line-up for the Scots' opening Euro 2020 qualifier at the Astana Arena a week on Thursday.

"It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I was delighted to get the call-up and I'm really looking forward to it. It's been a long time coming.

Oliver Burke last featured for Scotland in a friendly against Canada in 2017

"I'm really happy with the way things have gone here at Celtic. It's put me in a great position and that's got me the call-up.

"This move is something I really needed to kick-start my career. I'd been starved of football but I'm so happy to be back playing now.

Burke rounded off the scoring in Celtic's 4-1 win against Motherwell last month

"Now I have to make the most of the opportunity with Scotland and I'll do my very best."

Burke was handed his first Scotland cap by Gordon Strachan in a friendly with Denmark in 2016 after bursting onto the scene as a winger at Nottingham Forest.

Burke joined RB Leipzig from Nottingham Forest in 2016

His explosive playing style drew comparisons with Real Madrid star Gareth Bale but he has struggled to live up to that billing as moves to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and West Brom proved frustrating.

Burke is back in his groove at Celtic Park having found a better fit as a central striker - although he has not ruled out a move back to the flanks if that is in McLeish's thinking.

Burke returned to England with West Brom in 2017

"It's good to have that flexibility in positions, especially if something happens in a game and you are able to swap about," he said.

"But I've been really enjoying my role here as a striker and it's really worked out. I'm enjoying myself."