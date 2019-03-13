Alex McLeish keeping tabs on Angus Gunn over possible Scotland role

Angus Gunn joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer

Scotland manager Alex McLeish admits he remains in touch with Angus Gunn's father over the Southampton goalkeeper's international allegiance.

McLeish played with Bryan Gunn during their time at Aberdeen in the 1980s, and both were part of the squad for the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup final win over Real Madrid in Gothenburg.

Now the Scotland boss is keeping tabs on his old team-mate's son, who joined Southampton from Manchester City for £10m last summer.

Gunn has represented England U21s and has now made 10 appearances for the Saints, leading McLeish to take an interest in his development.

But with current Celtic first-choice keeper Scott Bain, Millwall No 1 Jordan Archer and Sunderland's Jon McLaughlin in the squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino later this month, McLeish says Gunn would not be guaranteed to walk straight into the Scotland team.

"I've been in constant dialogue with big Bryan Gunn for over a year, one of the Gothenburg guys," said McLeish.

"We have a Gothenburg group and the other players tease him about it, then I have to send a private [message] saying 'Does Angus want to play for Scotland?'

"But I don't really want to talk about guys who are not available to us at the moment, and get right behind the three goalkeepers we have, who are all terrific players.

"There would be no guarantee Angus would walk into the No 1 spot. He is still going through a maturity process, being at Norwich on loan from Man City and then getting a fantastic move. That must have empowered him.

"He would think he can now rise to a different level, but our three goalies have been playing regularly, and playing to a very good standard."

Scotland play Kazakhstan in Astana on March 21 before travelling to San Marino three days later -both live on Sky Sports Football.