Scotland squad includes Hibernian striker Marc McNulty for first time ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers

Mark McNulty has impressed for Hibernian

Hibernian striker Marc McNulty has won his first Scotland call-up for the opening Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

McNulty, who is on loan at Hibernian from Reading, is rewarded for his good form in the Scottish Premiership this season. He has scored five goals and registered two assists for Hibs.

He joins Oli McBurnie, Oliver Burke and Johnny Russell as the forward options amid the absence of the likes of Leigh Griffiths, Steven Fletcher and Steven Naismith.

Kazakhstan vs Scotland Live on

West Brom winger Burke has been recalled by McLeish after impressing on loan at Celtic, having last played for his country in a friendly against Canada in 2017.

Celtic's Scott Bain, Jordan Archer of Millwall and Sunderland's John McLaughlin are the three goalkeepers after Allan McGregor announced his international retirement on Monday.

Liam Palmer of Sheffield Wednesday (left) has been handed a first call-up

Right-back Liam Palmer has won his first call-up and joins Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Barry Bannan in the 27-man squad, while uncapped Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has kept his place.

Palmer, 27, has been a key figure for Sheffield Wednesday this season and has previously represented Scotland at U21 level, his last cap coming in 2012.

S Marino vs Scotland Live on

Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew is named despite suffering a hamstring injury on Saturday against Preston North End.

Scotland travel to face Kazakhstan on March 21 before travelling to San Marino on March 24, both of which are live on Sky Sports Football.