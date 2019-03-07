Steven Naismith back at Norwich for knee operation but Hearts hope he will return this season

Steven Naismith has returned to Norwich for a knee operation

Craig Levein has confirmed Steven Naismith has returned to Norwich for a knee operation but hopes Hearts will see the on-loan forward again before the end of the season.

The Scotland international requires surgery on an injury picked up against Celtic last week and has now returned to his parent club as he prepares to go under the knife.

The worst-case scenario would see the 32-year-old ruled out of the remainder of the Premiership campaign but Levein is hopeful Naismith might be back earlier.

"Steven goes for an op on Monday. It's unfortunate but it is what it is," he said.

Hearts hope Naismith will be able to return before the end of the season

"He's to get a little bit shaved off his cartilage again. What was he [out for] the last time, eight to 10 weeks? So something similar again.

"Will we see him again before the end of the season? Hope so. He came back really quickly the last time so I'm hopeful it will be the same again."

The operation means he will miss Scotland's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying double header against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Naismith originally joined Hearts on loan from the Sky Bet Championship club in January last year before returning for another loan spell in the summer.

He has made 27 appearances for Hearts this season, scoring 14 goals.