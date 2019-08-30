Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss keen on Man Utd draw in Europa League

0:44 Steven Gerrard is eyeing a return to former rivals Manchester United Steven Gerrard is eyeing a return to former rivals Manchester United

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is keen to draw Manchester United in the Europa League and joked he "wouldn't mind parking the bus at Old Trafford".

Both sides will be involved in Friday's draw for the Europa League group stages after Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scored a stoppage-time winner against Legia Warsaw in Thursday's play-off match at Ibrox.

The two sides last met nine years ago when Wayne Rooney's 87th-minute penalty gave United a 1-0 win in a Champions League group game at Ibrox.

When asked who he would like to draw in the group stage, the former Liverpool captain, with a smile on his face, said: "I wouldn't mind parking the bus at Old Trafford."

On Rangers' late win on Thursday, Gerrard added: "You saw the place at the end and there wasn't a prouder man in the building than me.

"One of the reasons I took the job was the support.

"From the outside, I could see the pain and disappointment. I wanted to come in and help.

"It's moments like tonight that make me feel so proud and make it feel worthwhile. I'm glad I signed up to it.

"I wanted nights like this from a personal point of view.

"But to see my players celebrating with the 47000 fans at the end, it was an emotional time. I was so proud to be the manager of this club out there."

Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson is also eager to draw United in the next round.

After the last-gasp winner from Morelos, Goldson said: "Maybe it's inevitable we get Manchester United. Hopefully we do.

"We want to play against the big European teams and there's a few in the hat. It would be good to test ourselves against the best.

"Rangers are about group-stage football. The gaffer reminded us at the start of qualification that we needed to deliver European football to Rangers.

"It's a massive selling point to any player coming here. We all want to take this club to have as high a profile as possible and as players we want to play against teams from different countries."

