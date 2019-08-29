Manchester United and Arsenal to learn Europa League fate: Who would be a best or worst-case scenario?

Man Utd, Arsenal, Wolves, Celtic and Rangers will learn their Europa League fate on Friday with the draw for the 2019/20 group stages taking place in Monaco.

Wolves, Celtic and Rangers all navigated their qualifying play-off second legs on Thursday to join United and Arsenal in completing the 48-team line-up for the tournament proper.

How the draw works

The 48 participants are split into four seeding pots based on their club coefficients, a measure of their performance in the Champions League and Europa League over the last five years - or their country's national association contribution, whichever is higher.

Each of the 12 groups will contain one team from each pot and no team can play a club from their own association in the group stages.

Europa League group stage pots

Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester United are in Pot 1, Scottish champions Celtic from Pot 2, Wolves will be drawn from Pot 3 while Steven Gerrard's Rangers are in Pot 4 after their dramatic stoppage-time win over Legia Warsaw.

Pot 1

Sevilla, Arsenal, Porto, Roma, Manchester United, Dynamo Kiev, Besiktas, FC Basel, Sporting Lisbon, CSKA Moscow, Wolfsburg, Lazio

Arsenal and Manchester United will be drawn from Pot 1 in the Europa League group stage draw

Pot 2

PSV, Krasnodar, FC Copenhagen, Braga, Celtic, Borussia Monchengladbach, Gent, Young Boys, Ludogorets, APOEL Nicosia, Eintracht Frankfurt, FK Astana

Celtic thrashed AIK Stockholm 6-1 on aggregate to reach the Europa League group stages

Pot 3

Qarabag, Feyenoord, Saint-Etienne, Getafe, Espanyol, Malmo, Partizan Belgrade, Wolves, Standard Liege, Stade Rennes, Rosenborg, Istanbul Basaksehir

Raul Jimenez's seventh goal of the season set Wolves on their way to the Europa League group stages

Pot 4

AZ Alkmaar, Vitoria SC, Trabzonspor, Olexandriya, Dudelange, LASK, Wolfsberg, Slovan Bratislava, Lugano, Rangers, CFR Cluj, Ferencvaros.

Alfredo Morelos sparked wild scenes with his last-gasp winner over Legia Warsaw

When is the draw - how can I follow it?

This season's group-stage draw will be held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Friday, August 30 at 12pm BST.

This season's group-stage draw will be held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Friday, August 30 at 12pm BST.