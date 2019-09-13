VAR still needs to prove itself, says Bournemouth's Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe says VAR is yet to prove itself in the wake of Mike Riley's admission that there have been four incorrect decisions made by the system in the Premier League this season.

Two of the four incidents mentioned by referees' chief Riley involved Bournemouth. Youri Tielemans' apparent stamp on Callum Wilson was one, and the other was the decision not to award Manchester City a penalty when Jefferson Lerma stood on David Silva's foot in the Bournemouth box.

Howe is happy that there is transparency around the decisions, but says he is "still on the fence" about VAR as a concept.

"It's interesting that they've come out and said that there's been mistakes made, which I think is a positive thing," Howe said at Friday's press conference.

"I've got no problem with them admitting that and coming out, I think that's a positive thing for the game and for VAR.

"I always said at the start of the season there's going to be mistakes, there's going to be twists and turns in the use of it and how the grading system works and what they change.

"The Tielemans tackle - for me that should have been a red card. I'll probably keep quiet on the other one!"

Asked if he was a fan of VAR's impact, Howe said: "I'm still on the fence. It needs to prove itself to me that it's good for the game."

Bournemouth face Everton live on Super Sunday, a game which could see the return of midfielder Lewis Cook. The 22-year-old has been out of action since December with knee ligament damage, but featured in a 6-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers Under-21s on Tuesday night.

Howe said he will make a "late call" on whether Cook will play against the Toffees, but that his return to fitness - as well as Lloyd Kelly and Simon Francis being back in training - has had a positive influence on the squad.

"This weekend, I'm not sure, it may come a bit too early for him," said Howe on Cook. "He's trained now for a sustained period of time and looked really good.

Lewis Cook could make a return to action against Everton on Super Sunday

"He's had a game now which is a really big step forward for him so he's getting closer and closer. I'll have to make a late call on whether he's involved in this match or not.

"He's a big player for us. Another player that's really, really popular in the changing room; a very good player highly rated by everyone connected with the club.

"Naturally when you get a big player like that back into the group it gives everyone an extra spring in their step. The strength of the group is really important.

"Everyone builds confidence levels when they see, not just Lewis but Simon Francis and Lloyd Kelly back in. The group looks a lot healthier so it's been a really good week in that respect."

