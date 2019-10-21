Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale signs new-long term contract

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has committed his future to Bournemouth

England U21 goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new long-term contract at Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old has established himself as the club's first-choice goalkeeper after starting every Premier League match this season.

Ramsdale, who finished last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon after a previous spell at Chesterfield, kept his first clean sheet for Bournemouth in Saturday's goalless draw at home against Norwich.

He told the club's official website: "I've put in a lot of hard work on and off the pitch to get to this position.

"It's been a relatively short space of time but I have had two good, different loan spells and am now seeing the benefits of that hard work in the Premier League each week."

Ramsdale joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United in January 2017 and has now extended his stay at the Vitality Stadium, although the length of his new contract has not been disclosed.

Ramsdale has conceded 13 goals in nine league games this season

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said: "I'm very pleased that Aaron has been rewarded for his impressive start to the season.

"He has matured a lot over the last year or so and has taken superbly to the challenge of playing every week, whether that was on loan at Chesterfield and Wimbledon, or here this season.

"Aaron is a very talented goalkeeper who is at an important stage of his career and his development, and I'm delighted that he has pledged his future to us."