Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports: Manchester derby in December festive schedule

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest batch of live Premier League games for December and the festive period, including the Manchester derby.

Premier League champions City host rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium live on Saturday Night Football on December 7, with the iconic derby taking place hours before Anthony Joshua's Sky Sports Box Office world heavyweight title rematch against Andy Ruiz.

United and City are back on Super Sunday the following weekend, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side hosting Everton at Old Trafford on December 15 before Pep Guardiola takes his team to Arsenal.

The first M23 derby of the season gets the Monday Night Football treatment on December 16 as Crystal Palace host rivals Brighton, and then attention turns to the final round of fixtures before Christmas.

Champions Manchester City host Leicester on Saturday Night Football on December 21 before Manchester United travel to Watford and Spurs entertain London rivals Chelsea in a Super Sunday festive double-header on December 22.

The Sky live Premier League games keep on coming thick and fast over the festive period.

Brighton host Bournemouth and Spurs travel to Norwich on December 28, and there's a London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates on December 29 before Liverpool entertain Wolves in part two of the final Super Sunday of 2019.

West Ham's Friday Night Football trip to Sheffield United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports on January 10 before Tottenham entertain Liverpool in a mouth-watering Saturday Night Football clash on January 11.

Manchester City's trip to Aston Villa tops the Super Sunday billing on January 12, Chelsea travel to Newcastle on Saturday Night Football on January 18 a day before Manchester United travel to Anfield to face rivals Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

Sat Oct 19: Crystal Palace vs Man City (5.30pm)

Sun Oct 20: Man Utd vs Liverpool (4pm)

Mon Oct 21: Sheff Utd vs Arsenal (8pm)

Fri Oct 25: Southampton vs Leicester (8pm)

Sat Oct 26: Burnley vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

Sun Oct 27: Newcastle vs Wolves (2pm)

Sat Nov 2: Watford vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

‪Sun Nov 3: Crystal Palace vs Leicester (2pm)

‪‪Sun Nov 3: Everton vs Tottenham (4.30pm)

Fri Nov 8: Norwich vs Watford (8pm)

‪Sat Nov 9: Leicester vs Arsenal (5.30pm)

‪Sun Nov 10: Wolves vs Aston Villa (2pm)

‪Sun Nov 10: Liverpool vs Man City (4.30pm)

‪Sat Nov 23: Man City vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

‪Sun Nov 24: Sheffield Utd vs Man Utd (4.30pm)

‪Mon Nov 25: Aston Villa vs Newcastle Utd (8pm)

‪Sat Nov 30: Southampton vs Watford (5.30pm)

‪Sun Dec 1: Norwich City vs Arsenal (2pm)

‪Sun Dec 1: Leicester City vs Everton (4.30pm)

Sat Dec 7: Man City vs Man Utd (5.30pm)

Sun Dec 8: Aston Villa vs Leicester (2pm)

Sun Dec 8: Brighton vs Wolves (4.30pm)

Mon Dec 9: West Ham vs Arsenal (8pm)

Sat Dec 14: Southampton vs West Ham (5.30pm)

Sun Dec 15: Man Utd vs Everton (2pm)

Sun Dec 15: Arsenal vs Man City (4.30pm)

Mon Dec 16: Crystal Palace vs Brighton (8pm)

Sat Dec 21: Man City vs Leicester (5.30pm)

Sun Dec 22: Watford vs Man Utd (2pm)

Sun Dec 22: Tottenham vs Chelsea (4.30pm)

Sat Dec 28: Brighton vs Bournemouth (12.30pm)

Sat Dec 28: Norwich vs Tottenham (5.30pm)

Sun Dec 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea (2pm)

Sun Dec 29: Liverpool vs Wolves (4.30pm)

Fri Jan 10: Sheff Utd vs West Ham (8pm)

Sat Jan 11: Tottenham vs Liverpool (5.30pm)

Sun Jan 12: Bournemouth vs Watford (2pm)

Sun Jan 12: Aston Villa vs Man City (4.30pm)

Sat Jan 18: Newcastle vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

Sun Jan 19: Burnley vs Leicester (2pm)

Sun Jan 19: Liverpool vs Man Utd (4.30pm)

