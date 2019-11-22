Bournemouth's Josh King to miss Wolves game through injury

Josh King came off in Norway's European Qualifier

Bournemouth's forward Joshua King will miss Saturday's game against Wolves after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty.

King, who has played all 12 league matches for the club this season, sustained the problem in Norway's Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Malta on Monday.

"It's a big blow to lose Joshua. It's a very minor hamstring strain, so it's difficult to judge how long he'll be out, but it may keep him out for a couple of weeks," Howe said.

Winger Ryan Fraser is also a doubt after missing Scotland's qualifying matches against Cyprus and Kazakhstan due to injury.

"We'll make a late call on Ryan, looking at his injury and see how he is ahead of the game," Howe added.

0:54 Howe says Jose Mourinho's return is great for the Premier League, but bad for Bournemouth's match against Tottenham in a week's time Howe says Jose Mourinho's return is great for the Premier League, but bad for Bournemouth's match against Tottenham in a week's time

David Brooks has been unavailable since he suffered ankle ligament damage during a pre-season friendly at Brentford back in July.

Howe confirmed that the 22-year-old still is not back to full training so will not be considered for the match.

"David Brooks won't be fit, he won't make it either," Howe said.

"He's still not training with us and still not fully back on the grass. Until we see that progression, he's still some way away."