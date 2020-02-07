Joshua King focused on Bournemouth relegation battle despite Man Utd's failed bid

1:30 Eddie Howe says Joshua King has not been affected by missing out on a potential move to Manchester United in January Eddie Howe says Joshua King has not been affected by missing out on a potential move to Manchester United in January

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is convinced Joshua King will not be adversely affected by missing out on a move to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were linked with a number of different strikers during January, including Norway international King.

Joshua King was of interest to Manchester United on Deadline Day

But after United's initial bid of £20m was rejected by the Cherries they failed to return with a second offer, leaving King to focus on playing his part in Bournemouth's fight against relegation with Howe's 16th-placed side two points clear of the relegation zone.

When asked how King was coping with the disappointment, Howe said: "All very good. That was a difficult couple of days for him but a huge compliment and a huge moment for him, to have Manchester United come in and express an interest in him.

"He is very focused on our current position at this club and he knows we are in a relegation fight, it's no time to focus on himself and he knows that.

"He's very much a team player so he's looking forward to being fit and contributing to our battle.

"All players understand how football works. The players are here, the window has shut and they are very focused on the team, on our situation.

"There can be no thought of individual situations when you are in the situation we are in, with everyone pulling in the same direction for the benefit of the team."

David Brooks has not played this season since undergoing further surgery on his ankle problem

King, along with defender Jack Stacey, could return after injury to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday, with a resurgent Bournemouth side looking to pick up their third consecutive Premier League victory.

Howe will have to wait a little longer to have David Brooks back at his disposal, although he confirmed the player is back in the country after spending some time in Qatar and back running on grass.

As for what has brought about the change in form to a side that had previously lost five out of six league matches, Howe added: "I don't think anything has necessarily changed.

"We won the game against Brighton, it was a key game. It was a battling performance, a performance full of heart.

"Villa was a much improved overall performance. The challenge now is to back it up."

Howe was also asked about the club's decision to ban a 17-year-old for life from attending Bournemouth matches, after they pleaded guilty to chanting racist abuse during the game at Tottenham in November 2019.

The teenager was given a three-year football banning order but the club has gone one step further by issuing a lifetime Vitality Stadium ban, a move Howe welcomes.

"On behalf of the football club it [sends out] a very strong message," said Howe.

"We are very clear on our opinion towards racism and discrimination of any kind.

"I think it's the right thing to do."