Bournemouth reverse decision to furlough non-playing staff

Bournemouth have reversed their decision to furlough some non-playing staff

Bournemouth have reversed their decision to furlough members of their non-playing staff, following criticism from the club’s supporters.

The decision follows fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham taking the same action, having initially faced heavy criticism for saying they would use the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Bournemouth announced on April 1 that they would be furloughing staff "across all areas of the club" due to the pandemic, which caused the Premier League to be suspended on March 13.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the club said its initial decision had "not been taken lightly" and had been made due to the "operational pressures" placed on the club.

"However well-placed our intentions were, we are aware of criticisms levelled at Premier League clubs applying for this scheme," the club's board of directors said.

"We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees.

Eddie Howe was the first Premier League boss to take a voluntary pay cut

"We, as a board of directors, will ensure that the club can continue to operate while the season is suspended, and we will not be applying for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. Our continuing thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this virus."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, the first Premier League boss to take a voluntary pay cut, remains on a "significant" salary reduction - along with assistant manager Jason Tindall, chief executive Neill Blake and first-team technical director Richard Hughes.